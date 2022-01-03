Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18. The stock has a market cap of $422.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

