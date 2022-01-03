Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 232,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

