Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Sells 699 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. 243,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

