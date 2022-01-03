Ubex Hits One Day Volume of $237,937.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $237,937.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00354672 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UBEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.