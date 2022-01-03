Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Amundi acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $251.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

