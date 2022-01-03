Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

PGR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

