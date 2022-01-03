Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

