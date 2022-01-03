iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.09 and a 200-day moving average of $450.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.