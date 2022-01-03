Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $194.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $779.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $803.53 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $816.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

MGP traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,841. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

