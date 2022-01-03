Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $91.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $353.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 250,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

