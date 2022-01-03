Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $415.01 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

