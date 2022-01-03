Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

