Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Short Interest Update

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,004,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDGO stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,424,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707,957. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc develops and explores oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

