Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 7,728 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $132.37. The stock had a trading volume of 112,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,403. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.