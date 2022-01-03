Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,126,000 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the November 30th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Monex Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356. Monex Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monex Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

