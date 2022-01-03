Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,126,000 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the November 30th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Monex Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356. Monex Group has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monex Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

