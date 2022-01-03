Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $10,750.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $4,137.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 122,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,194. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $121,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

