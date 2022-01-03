GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Cap of $113,283.25

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $113,283.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00319478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

