TrueFlip (TFL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,474.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.