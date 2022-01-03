MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

