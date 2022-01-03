Impossible Finance Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $7.01 million and $24,766.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

