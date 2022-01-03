$105.07 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report $105.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.45 million. Asana reported sales of $68.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $371.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $496.41 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $508.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.76. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $209,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

