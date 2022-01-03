$113.40 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce sales of $113.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $109.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $458.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $464.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 267,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,822. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

