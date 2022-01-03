Summit Asset Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,219. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $70.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.