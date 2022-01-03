Oikos (OKS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,618.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $820,166.67 and approximately $8,618.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08066696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,233.73 or 0.99773519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

