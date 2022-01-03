Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WPCA stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,333. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.