Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,500 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Securitas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

SCTBF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.45. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974. Securitas has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

