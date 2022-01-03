Short Interest in HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Increases By 66.7%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073. The company has a market cap of $24.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.64. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.