IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Critical Comparison

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IQVIA and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IQVIA
|0
|1
|16
|0
|2.94
|SomaLogic
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares IQVIA and SomaLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IQVIA
|$11.36 billion
|4.60
|$279.00 million
|$3.94
|69.44
|SomaLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
87.0% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares IQVIA and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IQVIA
|5.67%
|25.91%
|6.44%
|SomaLogic
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
IQVIA beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.
