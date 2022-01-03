Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

