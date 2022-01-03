ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $7,702.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.08083452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.80 or 1.00175527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007337 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

