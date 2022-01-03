Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $30,053.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.11 or 0.99951312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00083703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.04 or 0.01124409 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00026774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

