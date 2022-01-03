Wownero Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $34,140.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.