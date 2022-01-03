Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $269.94 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00005116 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $269.94 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08066696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,233.73 or 0.99773519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

