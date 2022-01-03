Geeq Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $952,180.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Geeq has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $952,180.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

