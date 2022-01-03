John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.10

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 1082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

