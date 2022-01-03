Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the November 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 274,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,272. Ilika has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.
About Ilika
