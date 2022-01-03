Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the November 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 274,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,272. Ilika has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

