OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496. OMRON has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $107.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in OMRON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

