OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496. OMRON has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $107.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
