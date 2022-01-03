Analysts Expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to post sales of $57.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $58.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $240.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $242.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.37 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $247.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

KORE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

KORE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 209,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

