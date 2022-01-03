Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

PEGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRY remained flat at $$32.45 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.