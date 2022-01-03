Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $92.76 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

