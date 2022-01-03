UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $484,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 80,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $504.50 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.00 and a 200-day moving average of $431.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.