Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 46,518 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,290 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $244,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE opened at $571.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

