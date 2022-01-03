Davis R M Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

