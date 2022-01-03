NextDAO Price Tops $0.0012 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $136,057.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,240,422,305 coins and its circulating supply is 2,200,190,196 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

