Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $721.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $7,313.76 or 0.15814686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $721.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.08083452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.80 or 1.00175527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

