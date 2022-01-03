JulSwap Market Cap Tops $15.11 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. JulSwap has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $590,030.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.08083452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.80 or 1.00175527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007337 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

