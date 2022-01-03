Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

CVLG traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. 131,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

