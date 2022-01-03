MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $188.58 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.