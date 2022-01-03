Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

