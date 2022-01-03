Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $174.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

